(Video) Steven Gerrard drenched in champagne after he lifts first managerial trophy in Rangers title win

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers achieved a feat that hadn’t been seen in the Scottish Premiership since the 2016/17 season, when former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was in charge of rivals Celtic, leading the side on to an unbeaten season.

The Gers’ 4-0 victory over Aberdeen sealed the club’s invincibles status, not to mention helping the Scottish outfit over the 100 points mark in what has been a highly impressive campaign.

A clip below captured the manager lifting the trophy aloft before being drenched in champagne by his players, with Alfredo Morelos, in particular, specifically targetting his boss.

Having taken over the team three years ago, Gerrard has utterly transformed Rangers’ prospects, as has been so clearly demonstrated by the current campaign.

It’s an achievement that will no doubt live long in the memory of the former Liverpool captain and one that we at the Empire of the Kop hope will be the first of many to come in his managerial career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

Steven Gerrard with his first managerial trophy. 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/6lT9kBLB2V — Samue (@SamueILFC) May 15, 2021

Alfredo Morelos soaking his manager Steven Gerrard with champagne 🍾 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L7yhRYnhLD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 15, 2021