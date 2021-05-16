Alisson the first to achieve huge record with injury-time winner v West Brom

Alisson Becker is officially the first goalkeeper to have scored a match-winning goal in Premier League history, according to Sky Sports.

Discussing the moment post-game, Sky Sports pundits noted that the Brazilian was the first to shotstopper to register a goal in the English top-flight since Asmir Begovic’s long-distance kick.

📊 Alisson Becker is the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League & the first to score a winner pic.twitter.com/5SJkjNbRdA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2021

It’s an incredible milestone for an equally remarkable keeper, whose latest contribution on the pitch has ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s men remain in contention for a top four finish this term.

READ MORE: (Video) Unbelievable scenes as Alisson scores match-winner for Liverpool with brilliant header

Appearing as if the Reds would succumb to yet another dour draw with Sam Allardyce’s stubborn outfit to kill off our European hopes, Alisson waltzed over into enemy territory for the last corner of the game to put away a header and send Liverpool players into a frenzy.

Considering how tough a year the former Roma man has had personally off the pitch, it’s a moment that couldn’t have gone to anyone more deserving.

With two fixtures left, it’s very much game on for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with us now needing to capitalise on whatever result comes out of Leicester City and Chelsea’s meeting next week.