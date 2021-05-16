Bitter Sam Allardyce takes post-match swipe at Jurgen Klopp: “He’s a lucky man tonight and he knows it”

It sufficed to say that Sam Allardyce was not best-pleased following Alisson Becker’s last-minute winner against his relegated West Brom outfit this afternoon, choosing to have a go at his counterpart in the post-match presser.

The Baggies had looked bolt-on to secure a share of the spoils, having kept back a dogged Liverpool side for much of the second-half, prior to the Brazilian’s headed effort from the last corner of the clash.

Allardyce: "You know Jurgen, he always thinks he's right doesn't he? He's always right so maybe I am today. "He's a lucky man tonight and he knows it." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 16, 2021

Ultimately, it’s not a game that makes a huge difference to the 19th-placed side, but could have huge ramifications for the Reds with fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea and Leicester City due to meet next week.

Theoretically, regardless of the result (to a certain extent), we can guarantee Champions League football next season, provided that we win our remaining two games of the season.

It’s still a big ask of Jurgen Klopp and the players but certainly not one outside of the realm of reality, with the likelihood having surged upwards following another huge boost to our European qualification hopes.

A post-match moan from Allardyce is merely the icing on a cake that is near close to completion.

We only hope that the lads take the opportunity to capitalise on whatever result comes out of the upcoming meeting between our aforementioned top four rivals.