‘I am very amazed by Virgil van Dijk’ – Rumoured €28m Reds target admits admiration for Liverpool star

Sven Botman has revealed his admiration for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, highlighting his compatriot’s speed.

The Ligue 1 starlet, valued at €28m (according to Transfermarkt), was reportedly a target for the Reds in the January window, though the side ended up with Ben Davies on a permanent deal and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke.

“I was very amazed by Virgil van Dijk, because of his body. It’s like the same as me and he is really fast,” the Dutchman told The Athletic.

“I like to see how he plays against small strikers, like Sergio Aguero.

“I remember last season he had a record for how long an opponent didn’t pass him. For his size – it’s amazing – top performance.”

Being an admirer of our colossal No.4 is a trait that will certainly appeal to Liverpool fans, not to mention the recruitment team if there are any similarities to speak of.

As far as our transfer business is concerned, however, whether the Lille star is destined for a move to Anfield will be dependent on two critical factors (assuming there is first interest).

It’s not as of yet clear whether we intend to pursue a second centre-half beyond Ibrahima Konate, nor whether Kabak will be favoured over Botman.

Ideally, of course, given Joel Matip’s continued struggles for fitness, we’d imagine that Klopp would be somewhat keen on having extra backup, not to mention another young star to help guarantee the future of his backline.