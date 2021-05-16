(Image) Firmino hits social media with emotional message about Alisson & captaining Liverpool

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has taken to Instagram to share a lovely message about team-mate Alisson.

In the post, in which the No.9 talks about how much of an honour it was to captain the club, the Brazilian spoke lovingly about the Reds’ No.1.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Alisson bagged a last-gasp match-winner to give Liverpool all three points against West Bromwich Albion.

In his post on Instagram, Firmino said wearing the captain’s armband meant a lot to him, but his ‘brother’ scoring the winning goal made it even better.

Take a look at the post below.

Roberto Firmino on Instagram 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9hpmD2B98V — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 16, 2021