Liverpool v West Brom team news confirmed as key star ruled out

(Image) Liverpool v West Brom team news confirmed as key star ruled out

Liverpool emerged from a highly impressive 4-2 victory at Old Trafford as a semblance of the side that had run rampant in the league last term.

The performance we witnessed mid-week was confident, daring – two qualities the club has lacked of late amidst the continued absences of Virgil van Dijk and co.

With three games to go, a win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will have hopefully supplied the confidence required to take maximum points and boost our chances of attaining Champions League qualification.

To meet the challenge, Jurgen Klopp has largely kept the same side that won in Manchester for this afternoon’s clash with West Brom.

Alisson Becker is the man favoured between the sticks once more, behind a centre-back partnership consisting of Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho hold on to their spots in the middle of the park, with Curtis Jones replacing Gini Wijnaldum.

Leading the line, Sadio Mane returns to the fray, switching in for an injured Diogo Jota, alongside Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below:

