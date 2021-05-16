‘It’s not Fifa’ – Fabrizio Romano urges Liverpool fans to be patient over big transfer news

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has urged Liverpool fans to be patient over the Reds’ apparent pursuit of RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.

Last month, the Sky Sports reporter claimed the deal will be completed ‘soon’ and that the Merseyside outfit will cough up around €35 million for the Frenchman.

Romano was inundated with excited Liverpool fans last night as he reacted to Konate removing ‘player for RB Leipzig’ from his Instagram bio.

Speaking to one supporter directly – who quote-retweeted the Italian, saying it’s been three weeks and no real update – Fab said ‘it’s not Fifa’ and to be patient.

wait my friend – it’s not Fifa, transfers need time but… 🏁 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

MORE: Jurgen Klopp makes transfer window declaration with regard to Champions League qualification

For those unaware, FIFA is a video game in which big transfers can be completely at an unrealistic pace.

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein being the first to claim the Reds are very close to an agreement.

For Jurgen Klopp, bringing the young Frenchman to Anfield will be a huge step in the right direction, with the former Premier League champions’ defensive shortage this season well documented.