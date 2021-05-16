Klopp makes transfer window declaration with regard to Champions League qualification

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that qualifying for the Champions League next year, though helpful, won’t fundamentally change how Liverpool do business in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds are already reportedly in the process of securing their first signing of the summer in RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, with the need for a new central midfielder and forward having likewise been identified.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is always our main target because it’s so really important to the club,” the German was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“But if we don’t qualify then we won’t suddenly stop playing – and we will not buy eight players if we do qualify.

“So there’s not a big difference. We will see how it works out.”

READ MORE: Liverpool fan makes interesting point over Bobby Firmino’s goal contributions this season

While some will no doubt point to our current struggles this term as a perfectly good reason to begin a rebuild as soon as the season ends, it’s difficult to see the club doing so for a number of reasons.

Firstly, our transfer business is characteristically well-thought-out, methodical, and piecemeal – we’ll only see three, maybe four, brought in at one time to ensure we’re giving players time to bed themselves into the squad.

As far as new signings are needed, we only realistically need three new faces to fill in certain ‘gaps’; beyond that, it would be purely depth boosting, which is a reality not as easily attainable for sides like us without unlimited resources, in comparison to some of our rivals.

Ultimately, it’s a method that has worked out pretty well so far, with Klopp having brought back the title to Merseyside after a thirty-year wait, not to forget a Champions League trophy.