Liverpool fans react to Steven Gerrard’s historic title win with Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers’ 4-0 victory over Aberdeen in their final league game of the season secured an unbeaten campaign for the side, having also amassed a remarkable 102 points.

The Scottish outfit recorded their biggest points margin over nearest rivals Celtic, with Liverpool fans expressing their delight for the former Liverpool captain on the Twittersphere.

Some supporters boldly suggested that the Englishman would be ready to replace Jurgen Klopp, should the former Dortmund boss not extend his current terms beyond 2024.

While we at the Empire of the Kop couldn’t be more delighted for the 40-year-old and the achievements of his rejuvenated side, it’s a huge claim to suggest that Gerrard could be ready for a role as challenging as the Liverpool hotseat.

We don’t mean to disrespect the Scottish Premiership in any way, however, a potential move from Scotland to the Premier League is a considerable jump.

As far as we’re concerned, we’d love to see Klopp at L4 for as long as possible but that’s not to rule out our former No.8 from returning to the club in the future, ideally after testing his mettle in another European league.

