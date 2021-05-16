Liverpool fans react to Steven Gerrard’s historic title win with Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers’ 4-0 victory over Aberdeen in their final league game of the season secured an unbeaten campaign for the side, having also amassed a remarkable 102 points.

The Scottish outfit recorded their biggest points margin over nearest rivals Celtic, with Liverpool fans expressing their delight for the former Liverpool captain on the Twittersphere.

Some supporters boldly suggested that the Englishman would be ready to replace Jurgen Klopp, should the former Dortmund boss not extend his current terms beyond 2024.

While we at the Empire of the Kop couldn’t be more delighted for the 40-year-old and the achievements of his rejuvenated side, it’s a huge claim to suggest that Gerrard could be ready for a role as challenging as the Liverpool hotseat.

We don’t mean to disrespect the Scottish Premiership in any way, however, a potential move from Scotland to the Premier League is a considerable jump.

As far as we’re concerned, we’d love to see Klopp at L4 for as long as possible but that’s not to rule out our former No.8 from returning to the club in the future, ideally after testing his mettle in another European league.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

So pleased for Stevie G !! When klopp leaves Liverpool ( 2 years time ) , then I want to see Gerrard as his replacement. He carried us on his shoulders for 10 years , so he should be back at Anfield one day and we can carry him on our shoulders !!! Congrats Stevie G and RFC — Amar Singh (@THEKOP_AS_1) May 15, 2021

He was a great player, and now he's becoming a great manager. I adore and respect Klopp, but I'd like to see him manage Liverpool in the future. Legend — Alhafizh Aquara (@alharaya) May 15, 2021

102 points

Invincible season

Rangers' first league title in 10 years

Manager of the Season Steven Gerrard.

Look what it meant to the man.#RangersFC https://t.co/Ux3J3SrSZ5 — PL CHAMP19NS* (@Scouser_VB) May 15, 2021

Legendary player now on course to become a legendary manager https://t.co/YYi3zguoIf — MR (@Drunkenihilist) May 15, 2021