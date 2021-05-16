Liverpool loanee will be a regular for Reds and ‘end up an England player’, says former PL star

Harvey Elliott is a player destined for England and the Liverpool squad, according to Keith Gillespie.

The on-loan starlet has enjoyed a highly impressive season with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, registering 18 goal contributions in the Championship.

“He looks a fantastic player. One we know is going to end up an England player and be at Liverpool for a long time,“ the former Newcastle United star told This Is Futbol.

“It depends what Liverpool want to do, whether they think he needs that one more year for that education and playing regular week in out week because he could come back to Liverpool, and he could be one of those who comes straight into the side but only plays once every five games.”

We are expected to pursue a new forward in the upcoming window, following the downturn in form experienced by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

While we wouldn’t expect the 18-year-old’s performances this term to change Jurgen Klopp’s mind over the need for a new addition in the forward line, the young Englishman will certainly provide the German with food for thought ahead of the next campaign.

Going into the next season with the likes of Diogo Jota, Mane, Firmino, Salah, a new forward, and Elliott to call upon would be a remarkable array of options to call upon.

Of course, we’d be hugely surprised if the performances of our Egyptian’s teammates don’t significantly improve alongside the return of our key injured stars, which can only bode well for us going forward.