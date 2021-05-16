Liverpool offer new deal to player who lost spot in team to Academy graduate – report

Liverpool have reportedly offered a new contract to veteran goalkeeper Adrian.

That’s according to the Daily Mail – so please take this rumour with a grain of salt, Reds.

The Spaniard’s current deal is due to expire this summer, but Liverpool are claimed to have tabled a new one-year contract in an effort to keep the goalkeeper at Anfield for another season.

After losing his spot in the team to Academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher, it was expected Adrian would depart the club this summer.

But if the Daily Mail’s report is to be believed, the 34-year-old could be set for another season with Liverpool.

That being said, Adrian would have to accept the deal – he’s made just three Premier League appearances this term and may fancy his chances elsewhere.