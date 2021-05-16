Liverpool to send promising 22-year-old out on loan this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to send Caoimhin Kelleher out on loan this summer and have offered Adrian a new deal.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim it’s a step to give the young Irishman more first-team action and isn’t a sign he’s no longer wanted at Anfield.

The report goes on to state Liverpool have offered Adrian a new contract, as his current deal is set to expire in a month.

It strikes us as a little odd, given Kelleher snatched the Spaniard’s place on the bench – seemingly becoming Alisson’s No.2 this season.

The 22-year-old stepped up in a big way this term, standing in for the Brazilian a total of nine times in all competitions.

A loan deal isn’t necessarily a bad thing for Kelleher, though – with temporary stays away from the club apparently not harming Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino’s chances at Liverpool next season.