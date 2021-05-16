‘Liverpool will be looking to sell him’ – Club chairman makes transfer prediction over LFC loanee with 19 goal contributions

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has suggested that Harry Wilson could be sold this summer, with the Welsh club keen on holding on to the forward.

This comes from BBC Sport, with the 24-year-old having enjoyed a positive loan spell with the Championship outfit, registering 19 goal contributions this term.

“Harry Wilson was a great acquisition for us last season. In fact I would say that the window last season was one of our best with the quality of people we were able to bring in, albeit on loan, and we need to fill those positions,” the Cypriot said.

“We have lost at least two key players who were on loan.

“We need a striker to support Kieffer up top, who’s done a brilliant job for us; we still need a wide left, something creative in the middle – these are the minimums that we will have to consider.

“Liverpool knows our desire to have him back – in fact both of them back – we’d love to have them on loan back.

“But Harry Wilson is on the last year of his contract and I would imagine Liverpool will be looking to sell him.”

With Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on adding a new forward to the ranks, not to mention the performances of Harvey Elliott at Blackburn Rovers this term, it’s admittedly difficult to see a future for the 24-year-old at Anfield.

Considering our transfer policy, often supporting our window business with sales, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see Wilson part ways in the summer to boost our kitty.

Should we be able to secure over £15m for the on-loan star, the fee would already cover roughly half of Ibrahima Konate’s reported release clause, leaving us free to invest better across other targets for the squad.