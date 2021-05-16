(Photo) Harvey Elliott returns to Liverpool after Blackburn Rovers’ season ends

Liverpool super-starlet Harvey Elliott has returned to Merseyside after Blackburn Rovers’ term ended.

The teenager enjoyed a fruitful season with the Lancashire outfit, totting up an incredible 18 goal contributions in 41 Championship appearances.

Elliott has snapped a photograph of himself during a training session at Liverpool’s Kirkby centre – and he looks happy to be back!

To address the elephant in the room – the winger can’t play for the Reds before the end of the season. He’ll have to wait until the summer.

Take a look at the photo below.

Pot Noodle fringe checking in at Kirkby ✅ pic.twitter.com/yeYsrezLxd — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 16, 2021