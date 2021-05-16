Two European giants lying in wait as Liverpool exit likely for Reds star – report

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping an eye on outbound Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman looking increasingly likely to part ways with the club in the summer.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with it being noted that a move to Spain will be largely determined by Ronald Koeman’s future at the Catalan giants.

A recent report has suggested that the Bavarians are not as interested in the No.5 as some speculation would suggest, however, which could leave the player in a difficult position, should circumstances go against him.

READ MORE: Klopp makes transfer window declaration with regard to Champions League qualification

While we’d sooner see the 30-year-old extend his stay at Anfield, given his age we can appreciate that the loss may not be as significant as it might have been had the midfielder left a few years ago.

Realistically speaking, the Dutch international is heading towards decline, though his importance for Jurgen Klopp means that a new addition to the squad in the summer must be considered a priority.

We at the Empire of the Kop harbour no ill will towards Wijnaldum, having served us to the best of his abilities in campaigns that produced a Champions League trophy and the return of the Premier League title to Merseyside.