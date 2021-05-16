(Video) Alisson in tears at FT whistle after scoring injury-time winner to keep Liverpool’s top four hopes alive

It’s not often we see a Liverpool goalkeeper score a match-winning goal – scratch that; we’ve categorically never seen it.

Alisson Becker’s headed effort from the last corner of the game was the first competitive goal from a Reds keeper ever in the club’s proud history.

Understandably, the former Roma No.1 was feeling a little overwhelmed after his vital contribution, with cameras catching goalkeeper coach John Achterberg chatting with the emotional shotstopper.

To say it was a goal of huge importance would still be something of an understatement, with the 28-year-old’s effort taking us to within a point of fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea in fourth.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Alisson emotional at the full-time whistle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7QtBbGcQs5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2021