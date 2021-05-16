(Video) Brazilian commentators go berserk after Alisson’s match-winning goal: “Goaaaaaaaaaaaal!”

Alisson sent his fellow teammates into a frenzy after netting an all-important match-winner for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their clash with West Brom.

The meeting with Sam Allardyce’s men was the first of three pivotal, remaining Premier League clashes, with Liverpool having been handed a significant boost in their ongoing search for Champions League qualification.

If fans thought nothing could have possibly improved a moment so perfect and adrenaline-filled, however, they are to be mistaken.

A clip released by @ChantLFC displayed the moment in all its glory… with Brazilian commentators.

As you can imagine, things got a little bit mental after the Reds’ No.1 found the net, with the commentators losing their minds – all making for an extremely good re-watch of the event.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CHANT LFC: