(Video) Fabinho’s dressing room reaction after Alisson’s unbelievable match-winning goal

Fabinho, we imagine, was absolutely every single one of us this evening, basking in the afterglow of Alisson Becker’s unbelievable match-winning goal.

The Brazilian midfielder filmed himself in the dressing rooms at the Hawthorns following the match, shaking his head in a state of what appeared to be a mix of awe and disbelief.

Our No.3 turned the camera round to show Adrian and our No.1 conversing over the Spaniard’s phone and what we presume to be a replay of the shotstopper’s historic effort.

Here at the Empire of the Kop, the adrenaline still hasn’t left our veins, and we’re just as baffled (not to mention ecstatic) over what just occurred.

It means the world with regard to our ongoing efforts to secure Champions League football for the next campaign, taking us to within a point of Chelsea in fourth.

With two games to go, our top four hopes remain out of our hands, but Alisson’s moment of glory will have provided another huge boost.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Watch LFC:

Fabinho’s reaction just now 😂 pic.twitter.com/97QfWbAiIx — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 16, 2021