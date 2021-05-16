(Video) Jurgen Klopp compares Alisson to Giroud after scoring ‘world class’ finish

Yes. That’s right. If you’ve somehow just arrived on scene, those words you’re reading there at the top? Absolutely, 100% real.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to lavish Alisson Becker with praise after the No.1 netted a ludicrous, match-winning header in the dying stages of Liverpool’s clash with West Brom.

Speaking in his post-match presser, the former Dortmund boss compared the Brazilian to Chelsea star Olivier Giroud, suggesting that the shotstopper’s finish was “world class”.

In fairness to the German, still basking in the afterglow of a glorious win for the Reds as he is, the winner from the former Roma star was absolutely exceptional – even more so considering it didn’t come from an outfield player.

The French striker is certainly no stranger when it comes to scoring the odd outrageous goal, and we’d imagine Alisson’s effort is one he’d be proud to have netted himself.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️ "If Giroud scores it you say it is world class, so we have to say the same about Ali!" An excited Klopp lauds Alisson's match-winning header 🤩 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4m2rvdO1wI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 16, 2021