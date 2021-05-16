(Video) Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shares big fitness update: ‘Grinding…’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has shared a fitness update with fans on social media.

With the caption ‘Grinding…‘, the 30-year-old posted a few clips of himself training at the club’s Kirkby centre on Instagram.

Henderson has been out of action since mid-February after picking up a serious groin injury, and has been fairly quiet since.

The skipper is highly unlikely to make his return before the end of the season, but his recovery is important for both Liverpool and England this summer, with the Euros on the horizon.

As far as we’re concerned, the main concern is making sure the midfielder is 100% fit by the start of next season.

Take a look at his update below – via the captain’s Instagram account.