(Video) Mics pick up what Robbo said to Firmino after Old Trafford brace

A video has emerged on social media in which viewers can hear Andy Robertson talking to Roberto Firmino and the other players after the Brazilian’s brace at Old Trafford.

The Scot, while celebrating with his team-mates, said: “We need to keep going, eh? Don’t think we’re done now.”

Robertson would be quite right to say as much, as Manchester United would bring the score-line back to 3-2, before Mohamed Salah finished the game off in the dying embers.

