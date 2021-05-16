(Video) ‘Nobody is coming back…’ – Klopp issues worrying injury update on two Liverpool starters

Jurgen Klopp blunted the mood slightly with his injury update on Diogo Jota and Ozan Kabak in his post-match presser, confirming that the pair would not be available for selection for the rest of the season.

It would, however, appear that the injuries are relatively minor compared to the long-term issues that are currently sidelining the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

It’s a huge loss ahead of what will be two pivotal final league games as we chase Champions League qualification – a potentially welcome reward in what has fundamentally been a challenging (to say the least) season; perhaps the most challenging in the German’s reign.

Considering how well the Turk on loan from Schalke has performed since his winter window switch, we hope that his injury doesn’t prevent a potential move to the club. That is if it was being considered by those in the recruitment team in the first place.

Though Ibrahima Konate would be a notable signing for the backline on his own, realistically another centre-half is required to deputise for the consistently unreliable (as far as fitness goes) Joel Matip.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️ "Nobody is coming back from long-term injuries [this season]." Klopp offers a disappointing fitness update on Jota and Kabak… 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/CbTXkWGPws — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 16, 2021