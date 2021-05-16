(Video) Salah bags wondergoal from absolutely nothing as Mane registers assist

Get in! Just as was the case at Old Trafford earlier this week, Liverpool have levelled the score-line against West Bromwich Albion.

And it’s that man again – Mohamed Salah!

The Egyptian King created his goal out of absolutely nothing put Liverpool on level terms at 1-1 before half-time.

Sadio Mane picked up the assist, by pressing an opposition defender into an error, with a little help from Bobby Firmino, affording Salah the chance.

The No.11 made no mistake from just outside the box and slammed his effort into the top corner of the net.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports / NBC.

