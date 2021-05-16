(Video) Teary-eyed Alisson dedicates sensational match-winning goal to his father

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker unbelievably scored the match-winner against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazil international raced up the pitch to join the attack in the dying embers of the game and thundered a header into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Alisson was visibly emotional in his post-match interview, as he dedicated his rare goal to his father, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the goalkeeper said he hopes his dad was celebrating with God…

Take a look at the heart-tugging video below.

"I hope he was there to see it with God on his side celebrating" 👏 "I don't know how to celebrate!" 😂 A fantastic interview with Alisson, who dedicates his sensational last-minute goal to his father who passed away earlier this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4w2HsbaO16 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021