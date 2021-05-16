(Video) Thiago falls to his knees as Liverpool win dramatically after Alisson goal

It all got a bit much for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara after the Reds registered an unbelievable 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The score-line isn’t the rare part – it’s the fact goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored the match-winner!

At the sound of the full-time whistle, Thiago fell to his knees and fist-pumped the air in celebration.

If there was ever any doubt, the Spain international is 100% one of us – a Liverpool player to the core after one season at Anfield.

Yes, Thiago!

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.