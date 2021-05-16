(Video) Trent bails out Phillips with brilliant bit of defending to prevent second Robson-Kanu goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a remarkable bit of defensive work to prevent a second goal for Sam Allardyce’s men after Hal Robson-Kanu left Nathaniel Phillips in his tracks, appearing to have a free run at goal.

The right-back sprinted across the pitch to cover the advancing West Brom man, keeping the scoreline tied after diverting the forward’s effort.

The 22-year-old has been in particularly impressive form of late for the Reds, demonstrating his defensive proficiency this afternoon following recent critique over his contributions to the backline.

With the European Championships nearing – not to mention an important decision from England boss Gareth Southgate – the Academy graduate is making a particularly strong case for his selection.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, however, it would ultimately be the national boss’ loss if he were to overlook the fullback, though one that Jurgen Klopp may very well welcome considering our recent luck with injuries from international duty.

