(Video) Unbelievable scenes as Alisson scores match-winner for Liverpool

What in the world have we just witnessed?!
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored the match-winner for the Reds to keep their Champions League drams alive.
THAT’S RIGHT – YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY.
The Brazilian raced up the pitch to join the attack and found himself on the end of a corner-kick, delivering a thundering header into the back of West Bromwich Albion’s net.
via Sky Sports / NBC.
Alisson Becker.
95th minute.
Unbelievable.
