(Video) Unbelievable scenes as Alisson scores match-winner for Liverpool

What in the world have we just witnessed?!

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored the match-winner for the Reds to keep their Champions League drams alive.

THAT’S RIGHT – YOU READ THAT CORRECTLY.

The Brazilian raced up the pitch to join the attack and found himself on the end of a corner-kick, delivering a thundering header into the back of West Bromwich Albion’s net.

Take a watch of the incredible video below – via Sky Sports / NBC.

