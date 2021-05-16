Why Diogo Jota wasn’t included for Liverpool v. West Brom

Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion turned a few heads when Diogo Jota wasn’t even named on the bench.

A few minutes before kick-off, the Reds released a statement on their official website stating the Portugal international sustained a foot injury during the victory over Manchester United mid-week.

There are no further details on Jota’s condition, but Klopp is expected to provide some answers in his post-match media duties.

While pure speculation on our part, Jota’s injury likely means the forward won’t start a game for Liverpool again until next season. [EDIT: This has now been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.]

With the Euros on the horizon, the Portuguese star is unlikely to be rushed back before he’s 100% ready – and with so few fixtures left in the Premier League this term, time isn’t on our side.