Alisson hits social media after scoring unreal match-winner for Liverpool: “I love you boys”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an unbelievable match-winner for Liverpool in last night’s 2-1 Premier League victory.

No – you did read that correctly.

The Brazilian marched up the pitch when the Reds were level at 1-1 in the dying embers, desperately needing a goal to keep hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant corner-kick and it met the head of Alisson, who finished off the chance like Alan Shearer in his prime.

You can watch a video of the goal here, if you don’t believe us!

Needless to say, the Liverpool squad – and fans alike – exploded in celebration, with emotions running wild.

There must have been some crazy celebrations in the away dressing room at the Hawthorns because Alisson didn’t take to social media until almost midnight!

The Brazil star uploaded a photo of the team celebrating the match-winning goal, with the caption: “What a moment! I love you boys.”

Take a look at the tweet below.

What a moment!!! 🤩🤯🤪 I love you boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOThy9pZCN — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 16, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard to put into words exactly what we saw last night and what it means – perhaps the expressions on the players’ faces in the image above can help paint the picture.

Alisson’s goal won Liverpool all three points against West Brom, meaning the Reds are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League fixtures remaining.