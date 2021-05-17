Coaching role hinted at for James Milner after vocal presence in dramatic Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been somewhat tipped for a coaching role at Anfield in the future.

Taking to social media during the Reds’ dramatic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, in which goalkeeper Alisson Becker bagged a last-minute match-winner, renowned journalist Dom King stated the veteran midfielder was like a ‘new member’ of the team’s backroom.

Particularly backing Sadio Mane, who has struggled to find his form this season, Milner is said to have been a constant source of noisy encouragement from the side-lines.

At the age of 35 and being just two games shy of having 250 Liverpool appearances under his belt, the West Yorkshire native could be thinking about what his next career step may be.

Toward the end of last season, Milner mentioned he’d like to stay on at Anfield as a coach when his playing days are over – but that he doesn’t plan on retiring just yet.

As reported by the Mail, the Liverpool vice-captain said: “I think it would be a waste to move out of football with how lucky I’ve been, the knowledge I’ve gained it’d be nice to share it and help other players.

“I am at a great football club and work with some people, and you know the opportunities the football club gives so we will see what happens at the end. But hopefully I have a few more years to go yet.”