(Image) Neuer hits social media to laud LFC star Alisson for wondergoal

By now, you’ve likely been made aware that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an unbelievable match-winning header last night.

Reds all over the word, and the team on the bench, exploded in celebration – with the strike keeping the Merseyside outfit’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

MORE: (Video) Six minutes of Alisson’s wondergoal for Liverpool from many different angles

Football stars from all over have been talking about Alisson’s goal, including Bayern Munich and Germany superstar Manuel Neuer.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to congratulate his Brazilian peer, sharing a photo of Ali with the caption: “What a goal my friend.”

Take a look at the screenshot below.

Neuer congratulating Alisson for his goal. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/RzXDrqpPxx — Samue (@SamueILFC) May 16, 2021