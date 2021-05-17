Liverpool coach reveals he told Alisson to go forward before match-winning goal

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has revealed he told Alisson Becker to go forward for the Reds’ last-ditch chance to score against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The Brazilian dramatically found the back of the net with an outstanding headed effort, handing his side all three points after looking out of luck at 1-1.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s official website, Achterberg revealed he looked at his watch, clocked the time left, and told Alisson to race forward and join the attack.

“My reaction was like everyone else’s – jumping around like mad, last minute, winning goal, that’s how it is,” he said.

“You’re just so happy for him to do it but also for the team. We kept fighting, creating chances but not scoring them. The opponent made it difficult for us, so you have to find a way to overcome it. Ninety-fourth minute and nothing to lose…

MORE: (Video) Liverpool bench go crazy for Alisson’s match-winning goal in unseen footage

“I looked at my watch, 94, and I thought it was going to be the last kick of the game, we needed to win, so I shouted, ‘Get up, get in the box!’ to him! I didn’t see Ali looking to the bench to see if he should go up before I shouted; I just thought we had nothing to lose and we needed to put everything into the box we had.

“The technique… he is natural in everything he does, playing and heading. It was a great finish.”

We couldn’t be happier Achterberg gave Ali the green light to join the attack – it won Liverpool the game!

Honestly, it’s hard to put into words exactly what we saw last night and what it means – perhaps the expressions on the players’ faces in the image above can help paint the picture.

Alisson’s goal won Liverpool all three points against West Brom, meaning the Reds are now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League fixtures remaining.