Liverpool star has ‘infinite offers’ but contract details proving problematic for Serie A giants – report

AS Roma have been credited with interest in Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who reportedly has ‘infinite offers‘ ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to reliable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Netherlands international’s contract demands are proving problematic for numerous clubs.

Wijnaldum’s representatives are said to be asking for a three-year deal with wages of around £3.5 million per year.

Gazzetta’s report goes on to claim Inter Milan, PSG, Chelsea and Barcelona are also interested in the Liverpool star, who looks set to depart Anfield when his contract expires next month.

Acting as the Reds’ captain for much of this season, in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk, losing Wijnaldum would come as a significant blow to Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff.

Liverpool’s ever-present No.5 has been a key member of the German’s squad over the last five years, but the recent signing of Thiago Alcantara could ease the transition.

Without Wijnaldum, Liverpool’s starting midfield picks itself, with Fabinho acting as the anchor in a trio with Henderson and Thiago.