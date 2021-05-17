Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be left out of England squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to be left out of England’s squad for the Euros this summer, despite a turnaround in form at Liverpool.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the full-back hasn’t convinced Gareth Southgate of his defensive capabilities since being snubbed earlier this year.

First and foremost, we at Empire of the Kop fail to understand the thinking behind the England boss’ apparent decision, as Trent is clearly one of the most talented players at his disposal.

MORE: Former Liverpool stars hit social media to celebrate Alisson wondergoal: “You know what it means!”

Secondly, we feel sorry for staunch fans of the Three Lions, who are hoping Southgate will guide them to glory this summer.

If the manager isn’t capable of finding a way to utilise Trent, just as Jurgen Klopp has done over the last few season – in which several major honours have been won, he isn’t going to stack up to much.

That being said, we are assuming the typically reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, has got this update spot on.