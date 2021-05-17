Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be left out of England squad

Posted by
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be left out of England squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to be left out of England’s squad for the Euros this summer, despite a turnaround in form at Liverpool.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the full-back hasn’t convinced Gareth Southgate of his defensive capabilities since being snubbed earlier this year.

First and foremost, we at Empire of the Kop fail to understand the thinking behind the England boss’ apparent decision, as Trent is clearly one of the most talented players at his disposal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mbappe
Selfishly, the apparent decision to leave Trent behind is a positive for Liverpool (as he can’t pick up any injuries), but it’ll be a gut-punch for the young Scouser to take

MORE: Former Liverpool stars hit social media to celebrate Alisson wondergoal: “You know what it means!”

Secondly, we feel sorry for staunch fans of the Three Lions, who are hoping Southgate will guide them to glory this summer.

If the manager isn’t capable of finding a way to utilise Trent, just as Jurgen Klopp has done over the last few season – in which several major honours have been won, he isn’t going to stack up to much.

That being said, we are assuming the typically reliable David Ornstein, of The Athletic, has got this update spot on.

2 responses to “Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be left out of England squad”

  1. Why should Southgate rejig the defense and midfield to accommodate TAA. He has his team set up a different way
    TAA is a weak defender, ball watcher etc. He’s a brilliant midfielder.
    Southgate has a good selection of strong right backs and TAAs strengths aren’t sufficient enough to compromise this position

    Reply

  2. Great news. Gives the lad a proper break before start of next season. Southgate/England will do us a favour if he isn’t selected.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top