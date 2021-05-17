(Video) Alisson’s wondergoal is even better with Titanic music

You knew it was coming! It was only a matter of time before someone put the Titanic theme tune over Alisson’s wondergoal for Liverpool.

It is as good as you’re expecting, with a fresh slow-motion angle on the glorious header.

There’s something about Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ that just adds that bit extra to dramatic scenes – and it doesn’t get more dramatic for us this season than Alisson’s match-winning goal!

Take a look at the video below – with footage via Sky Sports.

Everything is better with Titanic music w/ @Alissonbecker pic.twitter.com/2FaGHcFO7o — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) May 17, 2021