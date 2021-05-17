(Video) Liverpool bench go crazy for Alisson’s match-winning goal in unseen footage

There were some unbelievable scenes in the Premier League last night as Alisson scored a match-winning goal for Liverpool.
With the Reds desperate to keep their Champions League hopes alive at 1-1 in the final minute, the goalkeeper marched up the pitch for a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.
To the surprise of everyone, Alisson met the ball like prime Emile Heskey and glanced it into the net to make it 2-1.
Needless to say, the Liverpool squad lost their collective minds in celebration – but the same can be said of the bench too!
Cameras weren’t on them, but reporter Matt Critchley was on the scene to grab a rare video.
Take a look at his clip below, you won’t regret it.
