(Video) Six minutes of Alisson’s wondergoal for Liverpool from many different angles

As you may have heard, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a dramatic last-minute match-winning goal yesterday.

The funny this is – it wasn’t even a fumbled rebound, it was an absolute peach of a header the likes of Emile Heskey and Alan Shearer would be proud of.

MORE: Alisson hits social media after scoring unreal match-winner for Liverpool: “I love you boys”

Needless to say, wild celebrations followed Alisson’s goal, with the Liverpool bench and players losing their collective minds.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, the club took to Twitter to share a glorious compilation of the goalkeeper’s match-winner from every possible angle – and it’s worth every second of the five-and-a-half minutes runtime.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

