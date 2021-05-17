(Video) Six minutes of Alisson’s wondergoal for Liverpool from many different angles

As you may have heard, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a dramatic last-minute match-winning goal yesterday.

The funny this is – it wasn’t even a fumbled rebound, it was an absolute peach of a header the likes of Emile Heskey and Alan Shearer would be proud of.

Needless to say, wild celebrations followed Alisson’s goal, with the Liverpool bench and players losing their collective minds.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, the club took to Twitter to share a glorious compilation of the goalkeeper’s match-winner from every possible angle – and it’s worth every second of the five-and-a-half minutes runtime.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

Football eh. 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥. Experience 5 minutes 33 seconds of unbridled joy with every angle of @Alissonbecker's goal… pic.twitter.com/QlgWJQ9QcA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021