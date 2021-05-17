(Video) The Redmen TV go crazy for Alisson’s wondergoal: “Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker!”

Liverpool fan channel ‘The Redmen TV’ were hosting a live watch-along of the Reds’ 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion last night.

And as you’d expect, there were some incredible scenes when Alisson Becker scored the match-winner in the dying embers, to keep his side’s hopes of qualifying for Champions League football alive.

Hosts Paul Machin and Chris Pajak lost their composure when the headed effort found the back of the net, with the former screaming “Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker” into his mic like a true South American commentator.

Unbelievable scenes, and just a fraction of what it would’ve been like had there been a few thousand Liverpool fans inside the stadium!

Ali’s goal delivered three crucial points, with the Reds now just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to go.

Take a look at the video below – and be sure to check out The Redmen TV’s official website.