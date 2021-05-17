(Video) Tuchel reacts to Alisson’s goal as Liverpool pile pressure on Chelsea: “Didn’t make things boring…”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his reaction to Alisson Becker scoring a dramatic last-minute match-winning goal for Liverpool over the weekend.

The Reds’ win over West Bromwich Albion puts them just one point behind the Londoners, in fourth place, with just two Premier League fixtures left to play.

Liverpool have piled the pressure on Chelsea by winning their two games-in-hand, with both sides now having 36 results on the board.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues’ clash with Leicester City, Tuchel admitted Alisson’s goal “didn’t make things boring…”

Take a look at our video below.

🗣️ "That didn't make things boring, for sure." Tuchel's reaction to Alisson's wonder-goal for #LFC last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/nz7d0bIz8r — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 17, 2021