Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to former Liverpool manager ahead of season-defining clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson ahead of his final game in charge of Crystal Palace.

As confirmed in a statement on the London-based club’s official website earlier today, the 73-year-old will step down at the end of the season.

Klopp paid tribute to the former Liverpool boss, stating Wolfgang Frank would show him footage of Hodgson during his early years.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference as the Reds get ready to take on Burnley, he said: “Roy Hodgson, one of the very greats of our business. A really nice guy.

“The group at Palace have followed him completely and I couldn’t have more respect for him and what he has done. Roy was here as a manager, there will be fans in the stadium and he will get a nice farewell.”

While we at Empire of the Kop are certain Hodgson will not be given the cold shoulder at Anfield this weekend, we’d be a little surprised if the 10,000 Liverpool fans in attendance did anything to celebrate the former Reds boss.

The 73-year-old has our general respect, but his seven-month reign on Merseyside at the top of the decade was a complete disaster.