Jurgen Klopp sends resounding Mo Salah message: “Never in doubt”

Jurgen Klopp has issued a powerful message regarding Mo Salah and his commitment to Liverpool.

In his pre-match press conference as the Reds prepare to take on Burnley in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the season, the boss said he was “never in doubt” over the Egypt international.

The boss spoke generally about his squad, including Salah, but was asked about the winger’s passionate celebrations in specific by a journalist in the presser.

“I don’t need a goal celebration to realise it, I was never in doubt,” is what Klopp had to say in response – for the German’s full quote, check out our video below.

As is the case every transfer window with the world’s best players, Salah has been linked with moves away from Liverpool.

The latest claim we’ve entertained comes from reputable German journalist Christian Falk, who states Thomas Tuchel has the Egyptian star on his shortlist this summer, alongside Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

As far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, the idea of parting ways with Salah is already unthinkable – but throwing Chelsea in as a potential destination borders lunacy.