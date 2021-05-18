Klopp issues Jota injury update that’ll make Liverpool & Portugal fans happy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update on the fitness of Diogo Jota.

In his pre-match press conference as the Reds prepare to take on Burnley this week, the boss said there is a “tiny chance” the forward could feature in the final game of the season.

While it’s bittersweet news for Liverpool fans, it’s excellent news for Portugal fans, who will have been worried about Jota’s fitness with the Euros just around the corner.

Answering a question from a journalist about the forward’s availability, Klopp said a secondary scan of the 24-year-old’s knee “looked better” than it did at first.

For the boss’ quote on Jota’s fitness in full – take a look at our video below.

🗣️ "It looked better than in the first scan – there's a tiny chance for the weekend." Klopp has issued a positive update on Diogo Jota's injury, and a little bit on Milner and Ox 🇵🇹 #LFC pic.twitter.com/WIIydStG7c — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 18, 2021

MORE: RB Leipzig lining up deal for Liverpool defender to replace Ibrahima Konate – report

Another angle of what Klopp said is that Jota is unlikely to feature for Liverpool again this season, after saying his injury was enough to rule him out of contention just a few days ago.

That being said, with the Euros coming up in just a few short weeks, there would have been some worried people over at the Portugal national team’s camp that can now presumably relax.

Given the nature of Jota’s injury, we at Empire of the Kop don’t expect to see the forward in action for Liverpool again this term.