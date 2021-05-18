Liverpool agree new partnership with global brand

Liverpool have agreed a new partnership with Predator Energy – the beverage company is part of the well-known Monster Energy brand.

To launch the relationship, the men’s first team will be featured in a video advert for Predator Energy – as per Insider Media.

The club’s crest and its players have been permitted use for promotional content in more than 25 countries across EMEA, Latin America and soon-to-be South East Asia.

Matt Scammell, commercial director at Liverpool, said: “The Predator Energy brand promotes strength, endurance and courage – values that we very much share as a club. Values that enable us to push on to achieve success and meet the challenges that may come our way,” as per the club’s official website.

“We’re excited about our new partnership and look forward to working with Predator Energy as we strive to achieve our goals together.”

It’s unclear if there will be new advertisement boards around the Anfield pitch next season, or if the Liverpool players will be supplied Predator Energy drinks on match-days, but these kinds of things can typically be expected.