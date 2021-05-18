Liverpool predicted XI v. Burnley: Jurgen Klopp set to make huge defensive call

Liverpool are up against Burnley in the Premier League this week as the Reds hope to continue piling the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Reds will be feeling galvanised after Alisson Becker, of all people, bagged the match-winning goal in the 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

It puts Liverpool just one point behind Chelsea, who are up against Leicester City this week, with only 180 minutes of football left to play.

Jurgen Klopp has a big call to make in defence, with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips far from solid against West Brom, allowing Hal Robson-Kanu one of the easiest goals in his career at the Hawthorns.

It’s a mistake Liverpool can’t afford repeating, as it took 129 years for a goalkeeper to score – we can’t bank on Ali repeating his feat at Turf Moor!

That being said, here’s how we see the Reds lining up against Burnley…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago seems somewhat likely, if Fab is utilised as an emergency centre-half.

And the typical attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino are more than likely to get the nod again, with Diogo Jota ruled out for the remainder of the season.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Phillips, Fabinho, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino