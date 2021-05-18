Liverpool striker’s future made clear after major development; several clubs interested

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has finally been granted a UK work permit for next season!

As initially reported by GOAL, the Nigerian is set to play professionally in the country six years after signing for the Reds.

But his future may not be at Anfield, with soon-to-be Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Fulham said to be interested in Awoniyi.

The 23-year-old has spent every season of his Liverpool career out on loan, with especially successful stints at NEC, Mouscron and more recently, Union Berlin.

MORE: Liverpool agree new partnership with global brand

The aforementioned GOAL report states Liverpool plan to involve Awoniyi in their pre-season plans, but another loan deal or permanent transfer away is the most likely outcome.

After six years at the club, unable to make his debut, just pulling on the famous Red shirt will be a massive step for the young forward.

Stoke City are also said to be interested in Awoniyi, alongside German outfits Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin – the latter of which Taiwo currently represents and has scored five goals for this term.