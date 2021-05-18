Neuer waxes lyrical about Liverpool star Alisson after wondergoal: “We exchanged a few messages…”

Bayern Munich and Germany superstar Manuel Neuer has been talking about Alisson Becker, after the Liverpool goalkeeper bagged a rare match-winner over the weekend.

The scenes at the Hawthorns were genuinely unbelievable as the Brazil international found the back of the net with a header to put his side 2-1 up in the dying embers.

Taking to Instagram shortly after Alisson’s goal, Neuer congratulated his peer, but has since spoke to The Athletic to add further context for his support of the Liverpool man.

“I congratulated him and we exchanged a few messages,” the Bayern star said. “Every goalkeeper dreams of scoring the winning goal.

MORE: Premier League clubs make move for Naby Keita; Liverpool open to selling midfielder – report

“Phenomenal. What an amazing header. I’m so pleased for him. He’s a very nice guy and easy to get along with. He deserves that moment.”

Alisson’s wondergoal delivered all three points to Liverpool over the weekend as the Reds continue to pile the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea.

With just two games to go for both sides, the Merseysiders sit immediately behind the Londoners by the difference of a single point.

Champions League qualification is on the line. Game on.