Premier League clubs make move for Naby Keita; Liverpool open to selling midfielder – report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to part ways with midfield star Naby Keita.

Premier League clubs Leicester City and Crystal Palace are credited with serious interest in the Guinea international, while La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation.

That’s according to journalist Sega Diallo, who has a track record of being well-informed where Keita is concerned.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the Football Factory editor claimed both Leicester and Palace have contacted Liverpool and the Reds aren’t against the idea of cashing in on the 26-year-old.

MORE: Coaching role hinted at for James Milner after vocal presence in dramatic Liverpool win

Despite showing glimpses of what he’s capable of at Anfield, Keita has struggled at Liverpool over the last three years.

A compilation of niggling injuries has meant the midfielder hasn’t been able to string together enough solid performances to even develop a form, never mind be in a bad run of one.

We at Empire of the Kop want to see Keita take the No.8 shirt and make it his own at Liverpool, but fitness problems continue to plague his time at the club.

If an appropriate offer arrives this summer, it may be time for the Reds to consider cutting their losses.