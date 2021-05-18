RB Leipzig lining up deal for Liverpool defender to replace Ibrahima Konate – report

RB Leipzig are reportedly preparing a move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who is currently on loan at Liverpool, to replace Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Bundesliga outfit are nearing an agreement with the Reds which will allow the Frenchman to swap Saxony for Merseyside in a deal worth around £40 million.

The above report states Liverpool are unlikely to exercise the option to make Kabak’s move permanent this summer and Leipzig could start a ‘domino effect’ by signing the Turkey international.

Unfortunately, Kabak has been ruled out of the remainder of the Premier League season with a muscle injury and is due to re-join Schalke next month.

If the Mail report is to be believe, the 21-year-old’s 13 appearances for the Reds since January will be all she wrote for Ozan’s time at Anfield.

On the flip-side, Konate’s apparent impending transfer to Liverpool now seems to be talked about as if it’s common knowledge.

As initially reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein back in March, the Leipzig star is expected to sign for the Merseyside outfit with just finishing touches being applied to the deal.