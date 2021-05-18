(Video) Alisson celebrates with Liverpool fans in carpark after wondergoal

As you may have heard, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a glorious match-winning goal against West Bromwich Albion over the weekend.

The players, bench and fans alike lost their collective minds when the Brazil international nodded the Reds into the lead in the dying embers – and it seems some supporters were waiting outside the Hawthorns to greet their hero.

In what appears to be the stadium’s carpark, some Liverpool fanatics shouted over to Alisson when they saw him getting making his exit.

The Brazilian greeted the fans – from afar – by putting his hand up in the air in celebration. Lovely stuff.

Take a look at the video below.

Alisson after the game yesterday 😂pic.twitter.com/n2GnXLu4PF — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 17, 2021