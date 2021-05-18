(Video) Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool star for role in Alisson’s goal: ‘He made it happen’

Jurgen Klopp took a moment to laud Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

The Reds are preparing to take on Burnley in the Premier League this week, but talk of Alisson’s wondergoal against West Bromwich Albion dominated the conversation.

Answering a question from a journalist about Trent’s role in the goalkeeper’s miraculous headed effort, Klopp said the young Scouser “made it happen” with his world-class delivery from the corner-kick.

🗣️ "A world-class corner. Not the first, hopefully not the last." Klopp took a moment to laud Trent for assisting Alisson's wondergoal against West Brom 🌟 #LFC pic.twitter.com/tal0uK6bhY — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 18, 2021